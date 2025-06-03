Latest Articles
Simplified simultaneous HPLC-PDA analysis of levomenthol and ibuprofen in topical gels
Researchers from Ukraine, Croatia and North Macedonia reported a novel, rapid HPLC-PDA method for simultaneously quantifying levomenthol and ibuprofen in gel formulations, overcoming the levomenthol's poor UV detectability.
Taming the forever chemicals: Advanced LC-MS strategy for PFAS quantification
Combining feed injection for increased sample loading with 2D-LC helped to overcome sensitivity and interference issues in PFAS analysis.
AI-assisted A-ESEM for chromosome topology research
Using a new method for high-resolution imaging of intact biological samples under native conditions, the structure of the plant mitotic chromosome surface — comprising protrusions and chromatin fibers organized in loops — has been revealed for the first time.
Seeing more with quantum light
From bees and mosquitoes to organelles and DNA, quantum-enhanced microscopes are lifting the limits of biological imaging.
Is mass photometry right for your research?
Mass photometry is an analytical method that measures molecular mass by quantifying light scattering from individual biomolecules and particles in solution.
GC-MS and NMR expose mislabelled anabolic supplement
A product sold online as the designer steroid desoxymethyltestosterone (DMT) was found to contain an entirely different compound, highlighting risks for consumers and athletes.
Uncovering the hidden life of cells
By pioneering fluorescence microscopy methods, Jennifer Lippincott-Schwartz revealed how truly dynamic our cells are, when scientists thought them to be static.
Latest News
AI pushes optical imaging to the edge of physical possibility
Using AI, researchers from TU Wien, Glasgow, and Grenoble have developed an optical imaging method that nearly reaches the fundamental precision limit set by physics, promising major advances in fields like medical diagnostics, microscopy, and quantum technology.
Telescope-inspired bioluminescence microscope enables high-resolution live-cell imaging
Researchers at Helmholtz Munich and TUM developed a bioluminescence microscope using quanta image sensors to detect ultra-low light. It enables high-resolution, long-term imaging of living cells, offering powerful insights into biological processes with minimal cellular disturbance.
Tiny but mighty: New metalens microscope combines clarity with coverage
A team of scientists from Nanjing University has introduced an advanced metalens-based microscope that combines high resolution with a wide field of view—while eliminating the bulk associated with traditional optical systems.
Mapping the brain’s vesicle cycle: Insights into neurotransmitter transport and recycling
Researchers have developed a sophisticated computer model that maps the entire lifecycle of vesicles—tiny sacs that transport neurotransmitters essential for nerve cell communication—advancing our understanding of synaptic function and offering potential pathways for treating neurological disorders like depression and neuromuscular diseases.
An octopus with four yo-yos: Scientists decode sulfite reductase
Scientists have mapped the 3D structure of sulfite reductase, the enzyme behind hydrogen sulfide production. Using cryo-electron microscopy, this breakthrough enhances understanding of sulfur metabolism, with implications for environmental science, biotechnology, and infectious disease research.
AI-assisted A-ESEM for chromosome topology research
Using a new method for high-resolution imaging of intact biological samples under native conditions, the structure of the plant mitotic chromosome surface — comprising protrusions and chromatin fibers organized in loops — has been revealed for the first time.
Cancer’s stress response: A dangerous driver of resistance
UZH researchers uncovered how stress triggers lasting genetic diversity in cancer cells, making tumors more complex and treatment-resistant. Using CRISPR and live imaging, they tracked cellular changes across generations, revealing mechanisms behind therapy resistance and the emergence of polyploidy.