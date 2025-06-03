Skip to main content
Issue cover image
Simplified simultaneous HPLC-PDA analysis of levomenthol and ibuprofen in topical gels

Researchers from Ukraine, Croatia and North Macedonia reported a novel, rapid HPLC-PDA method for simultaneously quantifying levomenthol and ibuprofen in gel formulations, overcoming the levomenthol's poor UV detectability.

Ryan De Vooght-Johnson
30 May
Shutterstock / motorolka
Separation Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry

Taming the forever chemicals: Advanced LC-MS strategy for PFAS quantification

Combining feed injection for increased sample loading with 2D-LC helped to overcome sensitivity and interference issues in PFAS analysis.

Ryan De Vooght-Johnson
30 May
Lost_in_the_Midwest - stock.adobe.com
Microscopy Electron and Ion Microscopy

AI-assisted A-ESEM for chromosome topology research

Using a new method for high-resolution imaging of intact biological samples under native conditions, the structure of the plant mitotic chromosome surface — comprising protrusions and chromatin fibers organized in loops — has been revealed for the first time.

Microscopy and Analysis
28 May
The figure is reproduced from reference [6]
Microscopy Light Microscopy

Seeing more with quantum light

From bees and mosquitoes to organelles and DNA, quantum-enhanced microscopes are lifting the limits of biological imaging.

Microscopy and Analysis
28 May
© University of Queensland
Microscopy Mass Spectrometry

Is mass photometry right for your research?

Mass photometry is an analytical method that measures molecular mass by quantifying light scattering from individual biomolecules and particles in solution.

28 May
© Refeyn
Separation Mass Spectrometry Gas Chromatography Liquid Chromatography

GC-MS and NMR expose mislabelled anabolic supplement

A product sold online as the designer steroid desoxymethyltestosterone (DMT) was found to contain an entirely different compound, highlighting risks for consumers and athletes.

Ryan De Vooght-Johnson
28 May
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Microscopy Light Microscopy

Uncovering the hidden life of cells

By pioneering fluorescence microscopy methods, Jennifer Lippincott-Schwartz revealed how truly dynamic our cells are, when scientists thought them to be static.

Microscopy and Analysis
27 May
Endoplasmic reticulum (ER) in a cultured animal cell: Airyscan micrograph of an ER membrane marker in an interphase COS-7 cell. [Courtesy of Andy Moore, JLS lab]
© Andrew Moore, Jennifer Lippincott-Schwartz Lab/Janelia Research Campus, HHMI
Microscopy Light Microscopy

AI pushes optical imaging to the edge of physical possibility

Using AI, researchers from TU Wien, Glasgow, and Grenoble have developed an optical imaging method that nearly reaches the fundamental precision limit set by physics, promising major advances in fields like medical diagnostics, microscopy, and quantum technology.

Microscopy and Analysis
05 June
A sphere (top) is positioned above a cloudy glass plate (center) so that the light it emits creates a complex pattern on the screen (bottom). The position of the sphere can be determined by analyzing the image data using artificial intelligence. The precision of the position determination is very close to the ultimate resolution limit determined in this work. (Image Credit: oliver-diekmann.graphics / TU Wien)
© oliver-diekmann.graphics / TU Wien
Microscopy Light Microscopy Cell Analysis

Telescope-inspired bioluminescence microscope enables high-resolution live-cell imaging

Researchers at Helmholtz Munich and TUM developed a bioluminescence microscope using quanta image sensors to detect ultra-low light. It enables high-resolution, long-term imaging of living cells, offering powerful insights into biological processes with minimal cellular disturbance.

Microscopy and Analysis
04 June
When imaging low protein levels in live cells on the high-sensitivity QIScope, bioluminescence (blue) significantly outperforms fluorescence (green). (Image Credit: Ruyu Ma - Helmholtz Munich)
© Ruyu Ma - Helmholtz Munich
Microscopy Light Microscopy

Tiny but mighty: New metalens microscope combines clarity with coverage

A team of scientists from Nanjing University has introduced an advanced metalens-based microscope that combines high resolution with a wide field of view—while eliminating the bulk associated with traditional optical systems.

Microscopy and Analysis
03 June
The proposed metalens doublet configuration with annular illumination can overcome off-axis aberrations and achieve unprecedented high-resolution wide-field imaging, even in a compact and highly integrated prototype. (Image Credit: Tao Li and Jiacheng Sun / Nanjing University)
© Tao Li and Jiacheng Sun / Nanjing University
Microscopy

Mapping the brain’s vesicle cycle: Insights into neurotransmitter transport and recycling

Researchers have developed a sophisticated computer model that maps the entire lifecycle of vesicles—tiny sacs that transport neurotransmitters essential for nerve cell communication—advancing our understanding of synaptic function and offering potential pathways for treating neurological disorders like depression and neuromuscular diseases.

Microscopy and Analysis
02 June
Illustration of a synapse between two brain cells with neurotransmitters (yellow). (Image Credit: Kaori Serakaki, 2025)
© Kaori Serakaki, 2025
Microscopy Bioanalysis Cell Analysis

Cancer’s stress response: A dangerous driver of resistance

UZH researchers uncovered how stress triggers lasting genetic diversity in cancer cells, making tumors more complex and treatment-resistant. Using CRISPR and live imaging, they tracked cellular changes across generations, revealing mechanisms behind therapy resistance and the emergence of polyploidy.

Microscopy and Analysis
28 May
Cell tracking across multiple cell generations under the microscope. (Image Credit: Andreas Panagopoulos, Merula Stout et al.)
© Andreas Panagopoulos, Merula Stout et al.
Journal of Separation Science

Comprehensive Quality Evaluation of Viticis Fructus Based on Simultaneous Quantification of Nine Flavones and One Iridoid Glycoside by Ultra-High Performance Liquid Chromatography Electrospray Ionization Tandem Mass Spectrometry and Chemometric Analysis

ABSTRACT Viticis fructus is the dry fruit of Vitex trifolia L. var. simplicifolia Cham. or Vitex trifolia L., both belonging to the family Verbenaceae. Viticis fructus can grow well in saline...
Aili, Rezeye, et al.
Journal of Separation Science

Covalent/Metal-Organic Skeleton Composites for Solid-Phase Extraction of Ultraviolet Absorbers in Environmental Samples

ABSTRACT In this study, novel covalent/metal-organic skeleton composites (TpBD@MIL-68; 2,4,6-triformylphloroglucinol (Tp) and benzidine (BD)) were combined with high-performance liquid...
Li, Mengxi, et al.
NMR in Biomedicine

Evaluating the Performance and Repeatability of Poroelastic and Poroviscoelastic Models in Intrinsic MR Elastography

ABSTRACT Intrinsic MR elastography (iMRE) leverages brain pulsations that arise from cerebral arterial pulsations to reconstruct the mechanical properties of the brain. While iMRE has shown much...
Burman Ingeberg, Marius, et al.
Rapid Communications in Mass Spectrometry

Evaluation of Organic Explosive Training Aids: A Chemical Profiling Approach

ABSTRACT Rational Organic explosive training aids play a vital role in training canines to detect explosive safely and effectively. However, there is limited scientific knowledge regarding the...
Chua, Yong Guan Peter, et al.
X-Ray Spectrometry

X-Ray Study of a MgLi Alloy With a Reflection Zone Plate Spectrometer on an Electron Microprobe

ABSTRACT A MgLi dilute alloy (6% wt. Li) has been studied by x-ray emission spectroscopy in the ultra-soft x-ray range, 40-60 eV. For this purpose, a high-resolution reflection zone plate...
Boudouma, O, et al.
Drug Testing and Analysis

Analysis of Methyltestosterone and Testosterone Propionate in Dried Blood Spots After Transdermal Application

ABSTRACT In the past few years, doping tests have been performed with dried blood spots (DBS) as test samples; this sampling method is minimally invasive and requires minimal storage space. Steroid...
Miyamoto, Asami, et al.
9 June
Conference
Microscopy Scanning Probe Microscopy
SPMConnect
June 9 - 11, 2025
USA, Austin

SPMConnect is an annual AFM-based conference to foster and support the AFM community in terms of idea exchange, best practices development, mentoring, and career development. In addition to research talks, in line with the industrial/innovation theme of the broader TCW meeting, SPMConnect will feature panel discussions and plenty of opportunities for AFM researchers and scientists to meet, network and exchange ideas.
Learn more Register
10 June
Webinar
Image Processing Omics Microscopy Lab Automation Bioanalysis Software Solutions
Elevate your Research
09:00 - 17:00 BST

Unlock advanced imaging analysis with Amira Software! Enhance your research across CT and MRI modalities with precise insights into complex structures. Join our webinar to explore its transformative capabilities for scientific investigation.
Learn more Register
17 June
Event
Bioanalysis Bioprocessing Lab Automation
Sustainability in Bioprocessing
08:00 - 17:00 BST

Get ready for the BioProcess Forum this June 2025, where key industry stakeholders will gather to explore the future of sustainability in bioprocessing.
Learn more Register
1h
Bioanalysis Lab Automation
From Transcripts to Cells
Available 05 June 2025

Join us for an exciting webinar on the Xenium platform, where we unveil one of the largest and most diverse datasets of breast and lung tumor sections.
Learn more Watch now
1h
Separation Sample Preparation Lab Automation Microscopy
Characterization of Branched Polymers by Multi-Angle Light Scattering and Related Techniques
Available 05 June 2025

Explore the critical role of long-chain branching in polymers and discover how advanced techniques like AF4-MALS and SEC-MALS are revolutionizing the characterization of branched polymers, enhancing separation efficiency and reducing shear degradation.
Learn more Watch now
1h
Cell Analysis Bioanalysis Separation Sample Preparation Lab Automation
Impedance in Microbiology
Available 03 June 2025

Discover how impedance techniques enhance our understanding of biofilm dynamics, aids in the discovery of novel antimicrobials, and improves antibiotic treatment selection.
Learn more Watch now
Product Supplement
Microscopy
How-To Guide: Immunofluorescence

Sponsored project: Designed to equip scientists with in-depth knowledge and practical insights, this guide will help you elevate your work and make significant strides in the field.
Read now
Expert Insight
Bioanalysis
ELEVATE your research: Unlocking the potential in extracellular vesicle analysis.

Sponsored project: This Expert Insights eBook hopes to provide scientists with more information on EV flow cytometry and purification techniques allowing you to further your research in this field.
Read now
Expert Insight
Mass Spectrometry Bioanalysis
Pioneering the future of biomedical research with SCIEX ZT scan DIA

Sponsored project: This webinar digest hopes to provide scientists with in-depth knowledge on the latest advancements in mass spectrometry, offering enhanced proteomic and biomarker discovery capabilities to propel your research in this field.
Read now
Magnetic Resonance in Chemistry
Biomedical Chromatography
Chemical Engineering & Technology
Molecular Informatics
Journal of Applied Toxicology
Chemistry - A European Journal
<p>November 2024</p>
Imaging & Microscopy Read latest issue
<p>May 2025</p>
Microscopy and Analysis Read latest issue
Magazine cover image
Wiley Analytical Science Magazine Read latest issue
Magazine cover image
GIT Labor-Fachzeitschrift Aktuelle Ausgabe